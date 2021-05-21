Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) CEO Michael J. Long Sells 55,638 Shares

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) CEO Michael J. Long sold 55,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $6,709,386.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,947.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $120.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.10 and a 200 day moving average of $103.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.28 and a twelve month high of $121.93.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,584,000 after buying an additional 532,677 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 22.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,149,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,020,000 after buying an additional 582,960 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,056,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,680,000 after buying an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.1% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,816,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,251,000 after buying an additional 104,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,720,000 after buying an additional 26,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

