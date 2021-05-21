Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Arko in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Arko in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arko in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. Arko has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $10.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKO. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the fourth quarter worth $205,885,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the fourth quarter worth $54,000,000. CDAM UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the first quarter worth $33,353,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arko by 20,670.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,361,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,529,000 after buying an additional 1,354,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the first quarter worth $13,204,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

