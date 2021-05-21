Arizona State Retirement System Sells 6,158 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,367 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,158 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $34,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,754,280. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $119.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.88.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

