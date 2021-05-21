Arizona State Retirement System Sells 4,932 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Amgen were worth $40,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Amgen by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 17,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.30. 13,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,630. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.25. The stock has a market cap of $144.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.86.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

