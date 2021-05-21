Arizona State Retirement System Has $54.96 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,811 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $54,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.83. The stock had a trading volume of 111,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,715,547. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.37. The firm has a market cap of $202.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

