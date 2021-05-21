Arizona State Retirement System Has $42.26 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 318,720 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,838 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $42,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $1,408,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.91. The stock had a trading volume of 114,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,449,387. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.08. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $148.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.