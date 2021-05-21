Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,191,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 182,094 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.6% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $66,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.53. 247,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,848,771. The firm has a market cap of $252.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

