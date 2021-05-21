Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) Shares Up 5.4%

Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC) shares were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.50. Approximately 46,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 265,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.27.

Separately, Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arizona Metals in a research note on Tuesday.

About Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC)

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

