Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,865,000 after purchasing an additional 234,774 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,813,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,587,000 after buying an additional 49,943 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,671,000 after buying an additional 536,680 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,810,000 after buying an additional 88,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,804,000 after acquiring an additional 22,340 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks stock opened at $335.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $338.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $317.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.85.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $3,176,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,006.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total value of $374,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,741,328. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

