Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Price Target Raised to C$4.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Laurentian reduced their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

TSE AR opened at C$3.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$986.00 million and a PE ratio of 13.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.49. Argonaut Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.70 and a 12-month high of C$3.42.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$131.38 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Argonaut Gold will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

