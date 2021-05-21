Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $493.73 Million

Brokerages expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) will report $493.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $492.20 million and the highest is $495.00 million. Argo Group International reported sales of $436.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%.

ARGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Argo Group International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Argo Group International by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARGO stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Argo Group International has a one year low of $29.96 and a one year high of $58.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently -137.78%.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

