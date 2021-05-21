ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RWO. McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 39,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 366,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,320,000 after purchasing an additional 42,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000.

Shares of RWO stock opened at $50.28 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $51.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

