ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys New Shares in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 118.7% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000.

NASDAQ RTH opened at $171.54 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.66 and a fifty-two week high of $177.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.84.

