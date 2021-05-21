ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 2,175 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCM. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,267,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,355 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,748,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,778,000 after purchasing an additional 227,200 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,817,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,331,000 after purchasing an additional 81,318 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,038,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,107,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,082,000 after buying an additional 245,391 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.72. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $21.95.

