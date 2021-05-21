ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 18,192 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,192 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Perdoceo Education worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

In other news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $352,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 213,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $118,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,193 shares of company stock worth $491,414. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $12.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $17.77. The firm has a market cap of $862.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.