ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 107 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.6% in the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $11,045,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.6% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 152,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,185,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.44.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $388.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $383.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

