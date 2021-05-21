ARGI Investment Services LLC Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its holdings in PayPal by 61.5% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 10.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 159,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,615,000 after buying an additional 14,506 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PayPal by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 392,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,397,000 after acquiring an additional 34,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in PayPal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 12,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 239,961 shares of company stock valued at $62,434,315. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $251.54 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.02 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.90. The company has a market cap of $295.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.92, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

