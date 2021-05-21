argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

Get argenx alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on ARGX. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities restated an outperform rating and set a $421.00 price target (up from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of argenx to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $301.19.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $268.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of -56.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.68 and its 200 day moving average is $296.04. argenx has a 12 month low of $155.02 and a 12 month high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $2.33. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx will post -12.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in argenx by 17.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,469,000 after purchasing an additional 871,508 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of argenx by 23.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,871,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,917,000 after purchasing an additional 540,488 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter valued at $157,708,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 719,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,230,000 after buying an additional 302,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 309,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,260,000 after acquiring an additional 247,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on argenx (ARGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.