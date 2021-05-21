Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.18

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.18 and last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 9312 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85. The company has a market cap of $614.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 17.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 98.51%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 751,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 266,471 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 38,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 25,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,884,000. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

