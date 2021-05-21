Arch Capital Group Ltd. Sells 1,071,062 Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,109,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,071,062 shares during the period. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors accounts for about 5.5% of Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Arch Capital Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.30% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $31,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth $1,120,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth $18,797,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth $1,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Shares of FTAI opened at $28.24 on Friday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.99.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 235.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTAI shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 800,000 shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.