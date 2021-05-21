Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CFO Sells $602,250.00 in Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CFO Francois Morin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $602,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,279,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $40.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.15. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 115,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 275,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

