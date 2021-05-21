Arch Capital Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 85,394 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 85,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,000. Enbridge comprises about 0.5% of Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $582,273,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 660.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $193,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,379 shares during the period. Rare Infrastructure Ltd lifted its stake in Enbridge by 475.4% in the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 4,513,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728,901 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Enbridge by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,103 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,778,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $184,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.50%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.