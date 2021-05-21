ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.65.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

ARX stock traded down C$0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,414,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,198. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$4.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.42. The company has a market cap of C$6.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.29.

The company also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

