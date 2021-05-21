Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Raymond James

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbor Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.75.

ABR opened at $17.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.88. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $18.06. The company has a current ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 28.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.06%.

In related news, Director William C. Green bought 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $59,594.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,792.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,375,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,504,000 after purchasing an additional 54,661 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 58.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 373,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 54,516 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 899,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 53,441 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 34.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 819,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 211,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

