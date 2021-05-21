Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $38 million-$42 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.13 million.

AQST traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.36. 335,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,333. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40. The firm has a market cap of $122.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 3.77.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.86.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

