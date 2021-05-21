Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $38 million-$42 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.13 million.

Shares of AQST traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,333. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40. The firm has a market cap of $122.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 3.77. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $9.47.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AQST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

