Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 7,082 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,082 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $1,403,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $7,289,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Analog Devices by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 67,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,432,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.35.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $374,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,186 shares of company stock worth $8,023,662. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $159.80 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.52 and a 52-week high of $164.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.02. The stock has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

