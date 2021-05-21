Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 232 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total value of $6,815,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $98,366,953. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,356.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,347.01 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,298.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,991.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

