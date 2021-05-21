Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 225 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,385,000 after acquiring an additional 30,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $59.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $251.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.46.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

