Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,410 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.75.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $259.99 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $171.75 and a 1-year high of $268.04. The stock has a market cap of $97.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

