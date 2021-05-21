Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,492,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,360 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,923,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,738,000 after acquiring an additional 14,026 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,613,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,202,000 after purchasing an additional 234,755 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,008,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,021,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,465,000 after purchasing an additional 126,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $160.22 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $116.02 and a one year high of $167.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

