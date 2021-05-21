Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 386 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Chemed worth $6,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,530,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,006,000 after buying an additional 131,819 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 370,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,134,000 after buying an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Chemed by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 252,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,582,000 after purchasing an additional 64,820 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Chemed by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 192,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

CHE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

CHE opened at $502.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $489.61. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $417.41 and a 1-year high of $560.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $527.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.75%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total transaction of $1,432,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,069,052.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

