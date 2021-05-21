Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 87.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 103,766 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,686,969,000 after purchasing an additional 384,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PayPal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,225,552,000 after purchasing an additional 113,901 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 239,961 shares of company stock valued at $62,434,315 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $251.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $295.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.92, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.02 and a 12-month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

