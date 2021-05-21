Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,049 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,499,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,689,586,000 after purchasing an additional 54,346 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 13.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,516,000 after purchasing an additional 568,388 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 34.7% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,751,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,884,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,866,000 after purchasing an additional 56,144 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,412,000 after purchasing an additional 360,733 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRC opened at $186.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.31. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $96.39 and a 52 week high of $191.76.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Maxim Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.19.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

