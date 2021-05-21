Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AMAT opened at $130.31 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $119.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.08.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

