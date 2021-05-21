Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $155.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AAPL. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.45.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $126.73. 1,219,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,027,031. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 12 month low of $78.27 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.85 and a 200-day moving average of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

