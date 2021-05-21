Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,403 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.45.

AAPL opened at $127.31 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.27 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

