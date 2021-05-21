Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $163 million-$173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.99 million.
AMEH stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,455. Apollo Medical has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.40.
Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,750,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,398,544.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandon Sim purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Apollo Medical Company Profile
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
