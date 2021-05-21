Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

Shares of AINV stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,260. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65. Apollo Investment has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.