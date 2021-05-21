Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00.

APLS stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $58.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). Sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after purchasing an additional 777,453 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 968.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 226,600 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 51,679 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

