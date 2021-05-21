Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.28 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to announce $33.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.93 billion. Anthem reported sales of $29.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year sales of $135.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $135.17 billion to $136.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $147.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $145.82 billion to $150.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANTM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.81.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $2.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $391.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,901. Anthem has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The stock has a market cap of $95.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $377.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 23.25%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 141.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

