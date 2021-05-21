Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Raised to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. Antero Resources’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Antero Resources will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,289.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $30,192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,215,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,997,000 after buying an additional 2,884,853 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 2,388,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,992,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $108,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $23,045,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

