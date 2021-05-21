Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Antero Midstream traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 2230326 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,270,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,276,000 after buying an additional 2,515,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,609,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,891,000 after buying an additional 5,137,389 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,886,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,151,000 after buying an additional 2,262,285 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,528,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,915,000 after buying an additional 601,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,147,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after buying an additional 1,382,479 shares during the period. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 3.42.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

About Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

