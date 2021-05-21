Ansbert Gadicke Sells 17,833 Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 17,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $363,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 4,666 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $93,646.62.

On Friday, May 14th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 6,900 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $138,276.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 29,684 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $609,412.52.

On Monday, May 10th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 17,133 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $373,499.40.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 8,972 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $170,198.84.

On Monday, April 19th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,056 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $194,080.80.

On Friday, April 16th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 5,847 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $116,121.42.

On Monday, April 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 20,628 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $433,600.56.

On Friday, April 9th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,300 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $243,801.00.

Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $660.24 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.76.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. Research analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harpoon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HARP. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

