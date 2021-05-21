Ann Mather Sells 3,306 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $450,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,165.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $136.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $846,944,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 551.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 87.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $375,721,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABNB. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.03.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

