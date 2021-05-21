Anglo American’s (NGLOY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.