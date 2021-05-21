Andrew Cross Acquires 1,800 Shares of Xero Limited (ASX:XRO) Stock

Xero Limited (ASX:XRO) insider Andrew Cross purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$117.00 ($83.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$210,594.60 ($150,424.71).

The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.52.

Xero Company Profile

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company worldwide. The company offers Xero, a cloud-based accounting software that connects small businesses to their advisors. It also provides Xero mobile app; and accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, Xero tax tools, and Xero Cashbook/Ledger.

