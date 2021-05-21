Andrew B. Benett Purchases 17,000 Shares of Harte Hanks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTH) Stock

Harte Hanks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTH) CEO Andrew B. Benett bought 17,000 shares of Harte Hanks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $96,900.00.

HRTH stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41. Harte Hanks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $5.90.

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). Harte Hanks had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $47.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Harte Hanks, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HRTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Harte Hanks in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Harte Hanks

Harte Hanks, Inc operates as a customer experience company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Marketing Services, Customer Care, and Fulfillment & Logistics Services. The company provides customer relationship management strategic services, including experience mapping, acquisition/winback initiatives, up-sell/cross-sell efforts, and retention, loyalty, and advocacy programs; audience identification and prioritization, predictive modeling, and data strategy services; data hygiene and cleansing services; print, broadcast, direct mail, website, app, display, social, mobile, search engine marketing, and voice services; and Website and app development, e-commerce enablement, database building and management, platform architecture creation, and marketing automation technology services.

