Anchor Neural World (ANW) 1-Day Volume Hits $81.43 Million

Anchor Neural World (CURRENCY:ANW) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 21st. Anchor Neural World has a market capitalization of $33.02 million and approximately $81.43 million worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor Neural World coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anchor Neural World has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00068198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00016775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.43 or 0.00980935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00096215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,076.80 or 0.08396985 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Coin Profile

Anchor Neural World (ANW) is a coin. Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 coins. The official message board for Anchor Neural World is medium.com/anwfoundation . Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @ANWfoundation . Anchor Neural World’s official website is an-va.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it’s primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued “ANW”, the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token “

Buying and Selling Anchor Neural World

