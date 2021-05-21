Anchor (ANCT) Market Cap Hits $10.16 Million

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 21st. Over the last week, Anchor has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Anchor has a market capitalization of $10.16 million and approximately $22,397.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00069841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00016567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $375.03 or 0.01018958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00098636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,366.00 or 0.09145504 BTC.

Anchor Profile

Anchor is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,828,134 coins. Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

